Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lebioda's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.