Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Greyson Sigg hit 3 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Sigg got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Sigg hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sigg hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Sigg to 3 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Sigg hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sigg to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Sigg hit his 145 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.