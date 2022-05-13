Francesco Molinari shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Molinari's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 seventh green, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.