Strong putting brings Emiliano Grillo a 8-under 64 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo got to the green in 2 and sunk a 72-foot putt for eagle, bringing Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

Grillo missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Grillo's 187 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 8 under for the round.