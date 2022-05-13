Dylan Wu shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dylan Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 150th at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.