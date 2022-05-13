Dylan Frittelli putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Dylan Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.