Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Johnson tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 180 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 16th, 492-yard par-4, Johnson hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.