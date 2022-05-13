Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Redman got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Redman chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.