Dawie van der Walt comes back from a rocky start in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dawie van der Walt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Dawie van der Walt had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.