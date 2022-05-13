Davis Riley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Davis Riley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Riley finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Davis Riley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis Riley at 1 under for the round.

Riley hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Riley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 8 under for the round.