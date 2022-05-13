-
Strong putting brings David Skinns a 9-under 63 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
David Skinns interview after Round 2 at AT&T Byron Nelson
Following his second-round, 9-under 63 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, David Skinns discusses playing with a broken driver before this week and driving better this week, working with his swing coach and climbing up to the lead going into the weekend.
David Skinns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and Ryan Palmer; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, David Skinns had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Skinns's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Skinns had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Skinns's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 6 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 7 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 8 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 9 under for the round.
