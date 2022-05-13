  • Strong putting brings David Skinns a 9-under 63 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Following his second-round, 9-under 63 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, David Skinns discusses playing with a broken driver before this week and driving better this week, working with his swing coach and climbing up to the lead going into the weekend.
    Interviews

    David Skinns interview after Round 2 at AT&T Byron Nelson

