Strong putting brings David Skinns a 9-under 63 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

David Skinns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and Ryan Palmer; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, David Skinns had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Skinns's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Skinns had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Skinns's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 6 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 7 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 8 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 9 under for the round.