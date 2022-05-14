David Lipsky delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Lipsky finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, David Lipsky chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lipsky's 208 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.