Danny Willett shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Danny Willett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 135th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Willett hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Willett hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Willett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Willett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.