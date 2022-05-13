Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Curtis Thompson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 under for the round.