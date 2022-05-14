Cooper Dossey shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cooper Dossey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dossey finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Dossey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dossey to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Dossey's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Dossey chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Dossey to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Dossey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dossey to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Dossey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dossey to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Dossey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dossey to 2 under for the round.