Conrad Shindler finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Conrad Shindler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Shindler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shindler at 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Shindler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to even-par for the round.