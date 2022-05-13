Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout hit his 101 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Bezuidenhout at 2 under for the round.