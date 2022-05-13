  • Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Chez Reavie makes a 48-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie sinks a 48-foot eagle putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Chez Reavie makes a 48-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th hole.