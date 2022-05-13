Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Reavie at 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Reavie hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.