Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 431-yard par-4 first, Chesson Hadley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.