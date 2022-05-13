Chase Seiffert shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 150th at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert's tee shot went 135 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.