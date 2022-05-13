Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.