Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Howell III's tee shot went 150 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.