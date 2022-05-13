Charl Schwartzel shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day in 5th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Schwartzel's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 7 under for the round.