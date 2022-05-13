Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ortiz's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.