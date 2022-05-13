Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Percy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Percy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.