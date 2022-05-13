Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Champ's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

Champ hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.