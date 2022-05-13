Callum Tarren shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Callum Tarren hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Tarren went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

Tarren his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.