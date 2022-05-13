Bubba Watson putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bubba Watson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bubba Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Watson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watson hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.