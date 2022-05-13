Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Brice Garnett had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.