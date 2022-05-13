Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.