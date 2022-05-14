Brett Drewitt finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brett Drewitt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

Drewitt hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.