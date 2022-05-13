Brendon Todd posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brendon Todd hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Brendon Todd at 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.