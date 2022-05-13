Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.