Brandon Wu delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Brandon Wu's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Wu chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.