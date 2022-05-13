Brandon Hagy putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Brandon Hagy's 112 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.