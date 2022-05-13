Branden Grace shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.