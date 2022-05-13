Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Bo Hoag in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoag finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Bo Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.