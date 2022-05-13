Bill Haas putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Bill Haas hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, he sank his approach from 140 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Haas's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.