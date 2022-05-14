Ben Kohles shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ben Kohles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kohles had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Kohles chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

Kohles hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.