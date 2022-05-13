Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Beau Hossler's 167 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Hossler hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 8 under for the round.