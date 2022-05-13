Austin Smotherman putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Austin Smotherman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Smotherman's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.