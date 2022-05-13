-
-
Austin Smotherman putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson
-
May 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 13, 2022
-
Features
Austin Smotherman surprises First Tee participant
Austin Smotherman surprises First Tee participant Isabella Lohr with the news that she will be playing in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.
At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Austin Smotherman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Smotherman's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-