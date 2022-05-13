Austin Cook putts himself to an even-par second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 135th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Austin Cook got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Cook chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even for the round.