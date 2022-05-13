Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green seventh, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.