Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Andrew Novak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Novak finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Andrew Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Novak had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Novak chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Novak's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.