Andrew Loupe finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Loupe hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Loupe finished his day tied for 153rd at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Loupe's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Loupe hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Loupe at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Loupe had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Loupe to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Loupe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Loupe chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Loupe chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Loupe to even for the round.