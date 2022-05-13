Alex Noren delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Noren finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Alex Noren had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Noren's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Noren hit his 170 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 8 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 9 under for the round.