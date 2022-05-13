Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.