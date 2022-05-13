Adam Scott shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 194 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Scott hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 2 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Scott's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Scott chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Scott hit his 169 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.