Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Schenk's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Schenk's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Schenk got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Schenk's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.