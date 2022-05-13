Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to even for the round.